WATCH: Sampra takes the SABC to court
SA Music Performance Rights Association CEO Pfanani Lishivha talks to Business Day TV
26 July 2021 - 07:58
The SA Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra) is not in tune with the SABC. It has accused the public broadcaster of not paying artists their royalties, and is taking the SABC to court in an attempt to get the money owed to artists.
Business Day TV spoke to Sampra CEO Pfanani Lishivha for more of the detail.
