Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Sampra takes the SABC to court

SA Music Performance Rights Association CEO Pfanani Lishivha talks to Business Day TV

26 July 2021 - 07:58 Business Day TV
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

The SA Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra) is not in tune with the SABC. It has accused the public broadcaster of not paying artists their royalties, and is taking the SABC to court in an attempt to get the money owed to artists.

Business Day TV spoke to Sampra CEO Pfanani Lishivha for more of the detail.

The South African Music Performance Rights Association's CEO Pfanani Lishivha talks to Business Day TV about their lawsuit against the SABC

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Performers bear brunt of needle-time rights muddle

Except for a period between 1916 and 1965, there was no legislation for needle-time rights in SA
Life
3 years ago

Music market: collecting societies are failing to unite creative sectors

SA’s music industry is still a long way from transparency and transformation, writes Struan Douglas
Life
3 years ago

MUSIC RIGHTS: Royalty discord

Usage-based payments from one party to a second are a valuable source of ongoing income, and some creative people live off them AFROPOP artist ...
Archive
6 years ago

Cover story 1 - Music Industry

As people go online to buy their music, the industry needs to find a new business model if it is to survive, reports Zweli Mokgata. Music sales in ...
Archive
9 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Competition Commission to redraft Shoprite case ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Amplats shoots the lights out with record results
Companies / Mining
3.
Search begins for successor to Telkom boss Sipho ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Tiger Brands recalls 20-million cans of vegetable ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Goodleaf to expand into the UK and Western Europe
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.