Music market: collecting societies are failing to unite creative sectors

"Collecting societies should be seen as another way of unifying the fragmented creative sectors," says Cynthia Theko, who serves on Parliament’s portfolio committee on trade and industry. "When they are unified, they are likely to share the same strategic and developmental goals. If they remain fragmented, there is a likelihood of advocating different positions and this would not change the status quo," she says.

The 224-page Copyright Review Commission report made four conclusions and two key recommendations, but none of the four conclusions mentioned collecting societies.

A focal recommendation was shifting the industry towards one collecting society for performance rights, one collecting society for sound-recording rights and one collecting society for mechanical rights.

According to multijurisdictional copyright lawyer Graeme Gilfillan, "Samro owns, and with all manner of encouragement from the Department of Trade and Industry, has taken ownership of three different sets of rights. Samro must seek a mandate from members prior to utilising cash resources; Samro’s requirement that full members need to be approved by the board is inappropriate, and its distribution of unallocated royalties is unacceptable."

Over the years Samro has spent tens of millions of rand in members’ fees driving the change of the collective management organisation regime to include Sampra and Capasso under their umbrella.

As an implementing arm of the department, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) was tasked with playing the central role in the regulation and accreditation of the collections industry.

Since the promulgation of the Collecting Society regulations in 2006, the registrar of copyright accredited Sampra, Sarral and Samro to collect royalties for sound recordings. But only Sampra and the Independent Music Performance Rights Association are regulated as sound-recording owners for needle-time rights.

"Application of the law is our only mandate in so far as intellectual property [IP] law and policy is concerned. All our regulatory interventions are entrenched in the applicable IP statutes and the Constitution," says Kadi Petje, senior manager for copyright at the CIPC.