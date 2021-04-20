Corporate America wades into voting rights furore despite GOP pushback

Florida senator Rick Scott, chair of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, warned in an op-ed published on the Fox News website on Monday that “woke corporate America” would “rue the day” it opposed GOP-led voting legislation if Republicans regain control of Congress.

Executives also have other interests to consider in Congress, including a proposal by President Joe Biden to partially roll back lucrative corporate tax cuts that Republicans passed under Donald Trump.

Brian Walsh, a former communications strategist for the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, said he doubts corporate statements are “going to swing Republicans”.

“CEOs need to make decisions about what matters most to their bottom line,” Walsh said. “I would be surprised it they did” go to the mat on voting rights.

The US Chamber of Commerce, one of the most prominent business lobbying groups in Washington, came out against the For the People Act, a broad voting overhaul bill passed by the Democrat-controlled House. The measure would make it significantly easier to vote, limit gerrymandering of congressional districts, require third-party groups to reveal secret donors and reform an election watchdog, among other changes. The chamber said the proposal would effectively push some voices “out of the political process”.

The fight over voting rights follows a year in which major companies have grown more outspoken on issues of racial equity after the wave of protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and many corporate executives recoiled at the Republican effort to overturn the presidential election results as well as the January 6 mob attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters. Customers and employees alike are demanding ethical stands from businesses.

In March, after Georgia passed a sweeping Republican-backed law tightening voting access that critics deride as “Jim Crow 2.0”, Georgia-based Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola criticised the legislation as “unacceptable,” and Major League Baseball moved the All-Star game out of the state in protest.

Momentum

Some of the organisers who helped co-ordinate recent corporate statements in favour of protecting voting rights say momentum is on their side. They anticipate more companies will follow through with support for specific federal legislative proposals.

“There is more of an appetite today than there was two to three weeks ago to discuss” public corporate support for such legislation, said David Clunie, executive director of the Black Economic Alliance, which helped organise last week’s ad. “In the next few days, there are a ton of discussions happening” on backing legislation.

Mike Ward, co-founder of the Civic Alliance, which has also been organising corporate support for voting rights, said “scores” of companies are now considering backing federal legislation. “It might turn into hundreds in the coming weeks,” he added.

Some companies have already told Ward’s group they intend to back the John Lewis Act, which would essentially restore some provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that made it harder to change election rules in ways that disproportionately impact minority groups, he said.

In many cases, those corporations are waiting to announce support because the legislation hasn’t yet been formally introduced in the current Congress, Ward said. Sponsors want to first hold hearings establishing a need for the act, to address legal issues raised in a 2013 supreme court ruling that effectively rendered unenforceable the portions of the original Voting Rights Act that the legislation would restore.

The message corporate America is sending will have a powerful political impact, particularly as leading local and state businesses follow, said Michael Waldman, president of New York University Law School’s Brennan Center for Justice and a former speechwriter for president Bill Clinton.

While businesses in Georgia largely waited to act until after governor Brian Kemp signed the state’s law, the Greater Phoenix Leadership, an Arizona business group, has publicly opposed legislation pending in Arizona while Texas-based American Airlines and Dell Technologies opposed similar legislation under consideration in that state.

“This changes the political atmosphere on these issues,” Waldman said. “The business community doesn’t often speak up with a clear voice. So when it does, it can have a big impact.”

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com