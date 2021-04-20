Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Altron beefs up its cybersecurity business with Etion’s Lawtrust

Lawtrust, bought for R245m, had become one of Etion’s biggest earners in recent years

20 April 2021 - 11:52 Mudiwa Gavaza
UPDATED 20 April 2021 - 17:48
Mteto Nyati. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Mteto Nyati. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

In a move to beef up its cybersecurity business, JSE-listed Altron has made a deal to buy fellow technology group Etion’s subsidiary Lawtrust for R245m. 

Etion, previously known as Ansys, bought IT developer Lawtrust — considered one of SA’s leading digital security firms — for R109m in June 2018, and the company is now known as Etion Secure.

This is Altron’s second large acquisition in digital security, following the group’s buyout of identity authentication company Ubusha Technologies in 2020.

Lawtrust is a digital trust services and cyber information security solutions provider. Its solutions include authentication, encryption, digital signatures and biometrics through fingerprint and facial recognition technology. It provides services to more than 500 clients in the private and public sectors.

The unit had become one of Etion’s biggest earners in recent years. Etion Secure contributed 44% to group revenue and 87% to profit in the six months to end-September 2020. The Etion Secure unit had revenues of R109.4m for the period. The value of Lawtrust’s net assets at the time was R102m, while profit attributable to the unit was R21m. 

Given Lawtrust’s performance for the period, Irnest Kaplan of Kaplan Equity Analysts said Altron looks to have found a good acquisition at a low multiple. Investors sometimes compare the price paid for an asset to its profits as a way to measure value.

Altron, currently valued at R4bn, has been beefing up its cybersecurity business in recent years. Its acquisition of Ubusha Technologies, for R360m, was one of the first major local acquisitions under Altron’s new leadership team led by Mteto Nyati. 

“The Lawtrust acquisition brings complementary capabilities, which include the ability to prove identities of workforce, consumers, citizens and devices, and the legal non-repudiation through digital signatures and encryption,” Altron told shareholders. “Altron offers the geographic footprint and extensive customer base to support Lawtrust in its continued growth trajectory.”

Kaplan said cybersecurity is a very important part of the IT service offering because of Covid-19. With many enterprises forced to shift their staff to remote working, employees are now accessing sensitive company systems from less secure locations. This situation, among a host of factors, has increased demand for digital security, Kaplan said.

“A lot of people are working from home. Corporates have had to adapt to these changes. IT security was always important but Covid-19 has made it more critical. It’s nice to see Altron making a strong push in this area,” he said. 

Altron said it was also attracted to Lawtrust’s annuity revenue base. Lawtrust makes 70% of its money through recurring business. This is in line with Altron’s own business model, which receives 65% of group revenue through annuity.

This acquisition marks Altron’s first major corporate action since the demerger and listing of its former subsidiary Bytes Technology Group in December on the London Stock Exchange and JSE. The move created about R13bn in value for Altron shareholders.

Update: April 20 2021 
This article has been updated with information and comment throughout.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Stepping up the hybrid cloud revolution in SA

While cloud computing is front and centre around the world, SA, with its unique power-supply problems, is behind the curve
Companies
3 weeks ago

Alaris continues hunt for international acquisitions

The antenna specialist recently bought UK business Linwave for R65m
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Coca-Cola bottler’s listing will add another blue ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Massmart responds to shareholder concerns over pay
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Absa CEO Daniel Mminele steps down due to ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Murray & Roberts lands R2bn mining contract ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman pins blame over ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Etion looks further afield for business as SA’s outlook remains muted

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Alaris continues hunt for international acquisitions

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Bytes to report earnings growth in inaugural results

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Liquid expands its influence as a Microsoft partner

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.