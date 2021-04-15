Chip giant TSMC expects semiconductor shortage to spill into 2022

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) warned on Thursday that a global shortage of semiconductors across industries from car-making to consumer electronics may extend into 2022, prompting the linchpin chipmaker to lift targets on spending and growth for 2021.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker said that its motor industry clients can expect chip shortages to begin easing next quarter, alleviating some of the supply disruptions that have forced the likes of General Motors and Ford Motor to curtail production. But overall deficits of critical semiconductors will last throughout 2021 and potentially into 2022, CEO CC Wei told analysts on a conference call.

TSMC now expects investments of about $30bn on capacity expansions and upgrades in 2021, after spending $8.8bn in the first three months, CFO Wendell Huang said. The company had previously forecast spending of as much as $28bn.

Sales in the June quarter may be between $12.9bn and $13.2bn, beating the average $12.8bn seen by analysts, though its target for gross margin came in below expectations at 49.5% to 51.5%. Full-year revenue may climb 20% in dollar terms, ahead of the “mid-teens” growth predicted in January.

“We see the demand continue to be high,” Wei said. “In 2023, I hope we can offer more capacity to support our customers. At that time, we’ll start to see the supply chain tightness release a little bit.”

TSMC joins a growing number of industry giants from Continental to Renesas Electronics and Foxconn Technology that warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented demand for everything from cars to game consoles and mobile devices.

While Taiwan’s largest chipmaker has kept its fabs running at “over 100% utilisation”, the firm doesn’t have enough capacity to satisfy all its customers and it has pledged to invest $100bn over the next three years to expand.

Semiconductor shortages are cascading through the global economy. Carmakers such as Ford, Nissan Motor and Volkswagen have already scaled back production, leading to estimates for more than $60bn in lost revenue for the industry this year.

The situation is likely get worse before it gets better: a rare winter storm in Texas knocked out swathes of US production, while a fire at a key Japan factory will shut the facility for a month. Rival chipmaker Samsung Electronics warned of a “serious imbalance” in the industry.

With major American carmakers and other gadget suppliers facing a prolonged shortage of chips, US President Joe Biden has proposed $50bn to bolster semiconductor research and manufacturing at home. The initiative could aid TSMC’s plan to build a cutting-edge fab in Arizona in 2021 that could cost $12bn.

TSMC is “happy” to support chip manufacturing in the US, though research & development and the majority of production will continue to remain in Taiwan, executives said on Thursday. They reiterated that construction of their plant in Arizona will begin this year.

Net income for the January-March period climbed 19% to NT$139.7bn ($4.9bn), beating the average analyst estimate of NT$136.2bn, buoyed by demand for high-performance computing (HPC) equipment and a milder seasonal effect on smartphone demand.

Gross margin for the quarter eased to 52.4% from 54% in the three months prior, due in part to relatively lower levels of utilisation and exchange-rate fluctuations. First-quarter revenue rose 17% to NT$362.4bn, according to a company statement last week.

The company said Thursday it now expects to be able to achieve the higher end of its compound annual growth rate target of 10% to 15% for the five years to 2025, citing its investment spending plans.

“TSMC’s statement that the chip crunch may spill into 2022 will smooth over concerns that chip demand may fall on overbooking later this year and further boost investors’ confidence in the overall semiconductor demand in the long run,” said Elsa Cheng, an analyst at GF Securities.

Shares of TSMC have more than doubled over the past year. The stock advanced 1.1% on Thursday, before the company reported earnings.

