Big mining firms mull responsible exit from SA The transition must be just and must not leave those dependent on coal supply chains for survival in the lurch

As multinational mining companies plot their exit from SA coal operations, they are split on what constitutes a responsible departure.

In SA, critical to decarbonising is that the transition is just and does not leave those dependent on coal supply chains for survival in the lurch. For Anglo American, it’s a matter of selling off the export coal assets to responsible operators. ..