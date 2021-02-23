Transformed Harmony Gold rewards investors, plots growth

Harmony Gold, SA’s largest domestic gold miner, is preparing for growth after a two-thirds increase in interim profit, declaring a strong dividend and cutting debt.

Harmony’s gold production received a boost during the six months to end-December from the R3.4bn purchase of AngloGold Ashanti’s underground and tailings retreatment operations, adding extra ounces from October.

Harmony declared an interim after-tax profit of R5.8bn compared to R1.3bn in same period a year earlier.

Gold output for the period was 8% higher at 745,314oz because of the addition of the Mponeng mine, the world’s deepest at 4km below surface, and the Mine Waste Solutions tailings retreatment operation.

Harmony expects full-year production to end-June to be up to 1.6-million ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of up to R720,000/kg. This is because of nine months of contribution from the AngloGold assets offsetting underground problems at its large, mechanised Target mine in the Free State.

Harmony had previously advised the market to expect output of up to 1.3-million ounces for the year.

Net debt fell to R580m from R1.4bn at the end of June.

Total borrowings were cut to R4.8bn from R7.7bn, while cash dipped to R4.2bn from R6.4bn. Since then, Harmony has repaid a further R811m of debt.

Harmony declared an interim pay out of 110c per share in line with its newly reviewed dividend policy of returning 20% of net free cash to shareholders.

Strategically, the AngloGold deal has positioned Harmony in a low-cost, low-risk business of treating surface material.

“Harmony is now one of the largest processors of tailings and waste rock dumps globally after our acquisition of Mine Waste Solutions,” said CEO Peter Steenkamp.

“This is a compelling opportunity for Harmony due to surface source assets being safe, low-risk, long-life assets, with increased margins and ensuring diversification of our asset portfolio,” he said.

Harmony sources 30% of its gold from surface operations, double what it was four years ago.

“There are a number of exploration projects under way which include extending the life of some of our mines both in SA and Papua New Guinea,” said Steenkamp.

“Our strong balance sheet affords us flexibility to pursue our strategic growth objectives through M&A, alongside our pipeline of organic projects, while at the same sharing returns with investors,” he said.

The Mine Waste Solutions came with a streaming legacy, however, which entails a R1.3bn liability for Harmony as it has to deliver up to a quarter of gold produced in the tailings business to Franco Nevada in exchange for a $125m loan put in place by previous owners — Simmer & Jack — in 2008.

Streaming is a way for mining companies to realise an upfront cash payment for future deliveries of minerals over a period of time. There are North American companies that specialise in being counter parties in these transactions.

Harmony still has to deliver 94,893oz of gold to Franco Nevada for which it will receive $437/oz. The gold price is trading at $1,811/oz, meaning there is a substantial loss of revenue for Harmony at the Mine Waste business.

Harmony is a transformed company after the purchases of AngloGold mines, which have poured cash into the company as the world’s third-largest gold miner extracted itself from its historical operating base in SA to focus on its international assets and offshore growth.

The two most cash generative assets in the interim period were the Moab Khotsong mine, with R1.1bn of free cash, and Mponeng, with R547m despite only being in the portfolio for three months.

