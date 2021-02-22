Companies / Mining AngloGold to expand output by a fifth after SA exit AngloGold is plotting growth of nearly 400,000oz in Africa and Colombia as it further bolsters its balance sheet BL PREMIUM

World number three gold miner AngloGold Ashanti plans to halve its total borrowings in coming years as it launches into a five-year growth cycle to expand output by a fifth.

AngloGold, which has undergone a major restructuring, including the sale of all its SA mining assets and two mines in Mali, is edging close to a zero net debt position, but its ambition to halve total borrowings of $2.1bn still has some way to go...