AngloGold to expand output by a fifth after SA exit
AngloGold is plotting growth of nearly 400,000oz in Africa and Colombia as it further bolsters its balance sheet
22 February 2021 - 13:49
UPDATED 22 February 2021 - 15:29
World number three gold miner AngloGold Ashanti plans to halve its total borrowings in coming years as it launches into a five-year growth cycle to expand output by a fifth.
AngloGold, which has undergone a major restructuring, including the sale of all its SA mining assets and two mines in Mali, is edging close to a zero net debt position, but its ambition to halve total borrowings of $2.1bn still has some way to go...
