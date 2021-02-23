News Leader
WATCH: How Amplats plans to increase output
Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen talks to Business Day TV about the company’s latest results and future plans
23 February 2021 - 09:31
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) aims to grow output by a fifth in the next nine years by modernising and mechanising its mines.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen about the strategy and the company’s latest results.
Or listen to the full audio:
