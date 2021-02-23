Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: How Amplats plans to increase output

Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen talks to Business Day TV about the company’s latest results and future plans

23 February 2021 - 09:31 Business Day TV
Natascha Viljoen. Picture: SUPPLIED
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) aims to grow output by a fifth in the next nine years by modernising and mechanising its mines.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen about the strategy and the company’s latest results.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Amplats to unlock potential in its mines to hit new PGMs target

Record ebitda and nearly R19bn in cash positions miner to grow production by a fifth by the end of the decade
Companies
1 day ago

Why SA PGM output’s likely to bounce back sharply from decade low

Refined PGM output is expected to recover from pandemic disruptions and processing problems at Amplats
Companies
1 week ago

Platinum rallies to more than six-year high on hopes of economic recovery

Expected rise in Chinese jewellery demand and concerns over vulnerable SA supplies are driving prices, analyst says
Markets
1 week ago

EXCLUSIVE: Losing Bokoni bidder cries foul over Amplats auction process

Group says its failure to be admitted to the next round to acquire mine risks excluding the community of about 90,000 people
Companies
1 week ago

