Curro ignores Covid-19 to pick up Eastern Cape school
Critics say the group may be unable to fill all the schools it has recently acquired
14 January 2021 - 15:16
UPDATED 14 January 2021 - 16:42
SA’s biggest private school group Curro has used some of the R1.5bn in cash it generated in a 2020 rights offer to pick up a prestigious preparatory school in Nelson Mandela Bay, bringing the number of its schools in the Eastern Cape to two and bulking up its portfolio of upmarket campuses.
Curro is in the midst of geographical diversification and seeks acquisitions in spite of uncertainty from Covid-19. St George’s Preparatory School is to be included in the group’s Select Schools — which charge higher fees than its mainstay network that targets middle-class parents frustrated with under-resourced, overcrowded public schools. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now