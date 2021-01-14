Companies Curro ignores Covid-19 to pick up Eastern Cape school Critics say the group may be unable to fill all the schools it has recently acquired BL PREMIUM

SA’s biggest private school group Curro has used some of the R1.5bn in cash it generated in a 2020 rights offer to pick up a prestigious preparatory school in Nelson Mandela Bay, bringing the number of its schools in the Eastern Cape to two and bulking up its portfolio of upmarket campuses.

Curro is in the midst of geographical diversification and seeks acquisitions in spite of uncertainty from Covid-19. St George’s Preparatory School is to be included in the group’s Select Schools — which charge higher fees than its mainstay network that targets middle-class parents frustrated with under-resourced, overcrowded public schools. ..