Companies Company Comment In uncertain times, AdvTech can celebrate enrolment growth of 5% Although it’s difficult to think outside the Covid-19 context, AdvTech managed some remarkable achievements at new school sites BL PREMIUM

The investment presentation on Monday last week by private education conglomerate AdvTech — which has seen its schools division stuttering in recent years — did a lot to soothe shareholders in such nerve-racking times.

The key take-away was that capital expenditure plans are being reconsidered — and this means no new schools are planned for opening in 2021.