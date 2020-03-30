Company Comment
In uncertain times, AdvTech can celebrate enrolment growth of 5%
Although it’s difficult to think outside the Covid-19 context, AdvTech managed some remarkable achievements at new school sites
30 March 2020 - 17:22
The investment presentation on Monday last week by private education conglomerate AdvTech — which has seen its schools division stuttering in recent years — did a lot to soothe shareholders in such nerve-racking times.
The key take-away was that capital expenditure plans are being reconsidered — and this means no new schools are planned for opening in 2021.
