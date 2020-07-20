Companies

Curro shareholders approve R1.5bn rights offer

Shareholders voted 99.8% in favour of a proposed rights offer as the group considers new acquisitions and seeks to weather Covid-19

20 July 2020 - 12:33 karl gernetzky
Curro Foundation School in Roodeplaat, Kameeldrift North of Pretoria. File Picture: TSHEPO KEKANA/SUNDAY WORLD
Curro Foundation School in Roodeplaat, Kameeldrift North of Pretoria. File Picture: TSHEPO KEKANA/SUNDAY WORLD

Shareholders of private school group Curro have almost unanimously approved a R1.5bn rights offer, to fund acquisitions and shore up the group's balance sheet.

Shareholders voted 99.98% in favour of the rights offer, which Curro said in June would see the issuance of about 185.8-million shares at a subscription price of R8.07 per share.

The subscription price represents a discount of approximately 10% to the 30-day volume weighted average traded price of Curro’s shares as of the close of trade on June 8.

Curro said in June it was considering new acquisitions, while the capital raise would also be “prudent” due to the uncertainty generated by Covid-19.

Curro’s share was down 0.11% to R8.79 in afternoon trade on Monday, giving it a market capitalisation of R3.6bn.

Curro’s share price has fallen 2.33% since June 18, when the potential rights offer was announced, and has halved so far in 2020.

Stadio upbeat as student numbers swell

The private higher education group says enrolments so far in 2020 have outperformed expectations
Companies
2 weeks ago

Rights offer will help fund acquisitions, says Curro

Potential opportunities have emerged in the current climate, says private schools group
Companies
1 month ago

Opening schools: are we asking the right questions?

It is critical that we use this crisis to re-energise a broader drive to reform the education system
Features
1 month ago

