Curro shareholders approve R1.5bn rights offer

Shareholders of private school group Curro have almost unanimously approved a R1.5bn rights offer, to fund acquisitions and shore up the group's balance sheet.

Shareholders voted 99.98% in favour of the rights offer, which Curro said in June would see the issuance of about 185.8-million shares at a subscription price of R8.07 per share.

The subscription price represents a discount of approximately 10% to the 30-day volume weighted average traded price of Curro’s shares as of the close of trade on June 8.

Curro said in June it was considering new acquisitions, while the capital raise would also be “prudent” due to the uncertainty generated by Covid-19.

Curro’s share was down 0.11% to R8.79 in afternoon trade on Monday, giving it a market capitalisation of R3.6bn.

Curro’s share price has fallen 2.33% since June 18, when the potential rights offer was announced, and has halved so far in 2020.

