How lockdown affected an organic mill in Stamfordham

London — The Gilchesters Organics flour mill was lucky when a year’s worth of paper sacks arrived in February, a month before the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, locked down the country because of the coronavirus. The response from consumers was immediate: panicked at rationing in supermarkets and bare shelves as the food supply chain struggled in the early weeks of the pandemic, people flocked to independent millers such as Gilchesters in Stamfordham, about 24km northwest of Newcastle upon Tyne.

“Our business model completely changed,” says Billie Wilkinson, 53, who runs the company with her husband, Andrew, 55.

Until then, the mill, situated on the site of a Roman fort on the path of Hadrian’s Wall, sold about 80% of its flour to bakeries, restaurants and wholesale customers in giant sacks. The remainder went to local shops, with a negligible number of mail orders direct to customers. But in the first month of lockdown, mail orders shot up 700%.

“People still wanted sacks of flour but everything changed completely,” says Wilkinson. The company had to process every mail order, picking and packing flour, and reduce its offering to meet unprecedented demand.

“During lockdown everyone decided they needed a bag of flour in their store cupboard,” says Andrew Wilkinson. “Industry couldn’t cope, we were inundated. We had to restrict access onto the website for us to cope with this phenomenal surge for small bags of flour.”