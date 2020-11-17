RFG consolidates operations amid Covid-19 but has positive outlook
Consultations on job cuts are ongoing, the food group says, as profit after tax increased by just 0.3% in its year to September 27
17 November 2020 - 08:37
UPDATED 17 November 2020 - 13:50
RFG Holdings, whose products include Bull Brand corned beef and Bisto gravies, expects pressure on SA’s embattled consumers to mount in coming months, and is cutting costs by integrating its KwaZulu-Natal pie and bakery operations with those in Gauteng.
The move is at odds with RFG’s nature, said CEO Bruce Henderson, but Covid-19 had laid bare inefficiencies at the group. “It’s not something we would choose to do, consolidating, we are really expansive by nature, but in the final analysis it was imperative that we restructure,” he said.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now