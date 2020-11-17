Companies / Retail & Consumer RFG consolidates operations amid Covid-19 but has positive outlook Consultations on job cuts are ongoing, the food group says, as profit after tax increased by just 0.3% in its year to September 27 BL PREMIUM

RFG Holdings, whose products include Bull Brand corned beef and Bisto gravies, expects pressure on SA’s embattled consumers to mount in coming months, and is cutting costs by integrating its KwaZulu-Natal pie and bakery operations with those in Gauteng.

The move is at odds with RFG’s nature, said CEO Bruce Henderson, but Covid-19 had laid bare inefficiencies at the group. “It’s not something we would choose to do, consolidating, we are really expansive by nature, but in the final analysis it was imperative that we restructure,” he said.