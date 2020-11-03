Companies COMPANY COMMENT Capitec launches all-out assault on big four banks with new product arsenal Tie-up with SA Home Loans adds to competitive revolving credit facility BL PREMIUM

There appear to be no apologies any more — as far as Capitec is concerned, it will compete on every front for the wallet share of middle-class SA using its hybrid model.

In recent months it has launched a competitive revolving credit facility that was developed in-house and solely Capitec branded. But consistent with its fast-developing partnership model, in which the bank plugs its product offering using joint ventures with like-minded suppliers, in the space of a couple of weeks Capitec clients can now buy shares on the JSE and New York Stock Exchange in a deal with EasyEquities.