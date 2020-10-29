Companies Company comment Investec Australia Property Fund stock impresses BL PREMIUM

Investec Australia Property Fund (IAPF) has been fortunate in 2020 because of Australia’s exemplary success with managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

IAPF, which owns a mix of retail, office and industrial properties, released interim results for the six months to September on Thursday, in which it reported that its dividend per share had slipped only 8.4% from 4.79c to 4.39c. This is while numerous other real estate investment trusts (Reits) have withheld their interim dividends.