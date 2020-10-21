Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Fairvest Properties

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

21 October 2020 - 09:49 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/alicephoto
Picture: 123RF/alicephoto

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Fairvest Properties as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Fairvest in the property sector, if you look at the retail index it is down over 51%, Fairvest is down only 5%. And, more importantly, their dividend yield is over 11%.”

Or listen to the full audio:

WATCH: Stock pick — Fairvest Property

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 week ago

Are SA’s malls still a hot buy?

The answer is: some. Despite heavy Covid-induced losses, it seems selected retail-focused Reits are still worth a punt
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Fairvest buoyant as other property firms sink

CEO Darren Wilder’s risk-averse, focused strategy is paying off
Companies
3 weeks ago

Fairvest says rural shopping centres proved resilient during Covid-19

The group, which owns retail centres in rural areas and small towns, has not altered its dividend policy
Companies
4 weeks ago

Disgruntled investors circle Safari and install fresh blood

Co-founder Kiki Pashiou lost his non-executive board seat amid unhappiness over related-party deals
Companies
1 month ago

