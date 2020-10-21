Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Fairvest Properties
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
21 October 2020 - 09:49
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Fairvest Properties as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Fairvest in the property sector, if you look at the retail index it is down over 51%, Fairvest is down only 5%. And, more importantly, their dividend yield is over 11%.”
Or listen to the full audio:
