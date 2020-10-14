COMPANY COMMENT
Checkers likely to be rewarded
The supermarket’s innovative savings programme has given customers and the Shoprite Group a boost
14 October 2020 - 18:54
If shoppers were to reward a loyalty programme for its excellence, Checkers’s Xtra savings promotional card might be the winner.
Its card, launched almost a year ago, offers instant discounts in store and, unlike other loyalty programmes, doesn’t require endless waiting for accumulated points.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now