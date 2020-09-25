Famous Brands warns of hefty loss on Gourmet Burger Kitchen writedown
The group has reported a severe hit due to Covid-19, while it has now fully impaired the struggling UK burger chain
25 September 2020 - 11:56
UPDATED 27 September 2020 - 20:04
Famous Brands, the owner of Steers, Wimpy and Debonairs Pizza, has fully impaired its investment at a group level of its UK company Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK), joining the ranks of many SA companies who have lost billions abroad.
The group on Friday warned investors it expects a headline loss per share of 216c-264c in its six months to end-August, from headline earnings of 159c in August 2019, due to the impairment and global lockdowns that reduced sales at some of its restaurant divisions more than two-thirds.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now