Wendy Lucas-Bull to fill Christo Wiese’s chair, but he still holds voting power
Lucas-Bull, currently chair of Absa Group, will take over in mid-November as shareholders finally see Wiese move aside
01 October 2020 - 11:58
UPDATED 01 October 2020 - 14:39
Shoprite has named the Absa Group chair as its chair-designate, handing the retailer its first female chair and ending Christo Wiese’s 30-year old reign.
Wendy Lucas-Bull will take over from Wiese, who has been chair of the group since 1991 and helped build it into one of the continent’s largest retailers with an annual revenue of about R157bn. He will remain on the board as a nonexecutive director after its annual general meeting (AGM) on November 16.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now