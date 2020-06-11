Woolworths: Jonesing for a last chance
Woolworths’ move to lavish yet more money on Australian chain David Jones has raised the ire of the market
11 June 2020 - 05:00
Woolworths’ decision to siphon money from SA to help its floundering David Jones business has drawn withering criticism from analysts, who say it’s throwing good money after bad.
In a recent update, the retailer said that it was spending A$75m (close to R1bn) to further fund the Australian department store chain, as the pandemic has had a significantly detrimental effect on the business.
