Woolworths: Jonesing for a last chance Woolworths' move to lavish yet more money on Australian chain David Jones has raised the ire of the market

Woolworths’ decision to siphon money from SA to help its floundering David Jones business has drawn withering criticism from analysts, who say it’s throwing good money after bad.

In a recent update, the retailer said that it was spending A$75m (close to R1bn) to further fund the Australian department store chain, as the pandemic has had a significantly detrimental effect on the business.