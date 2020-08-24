Companies COMPANY COMMENT Tiger Brands happy to see back of polony plants The company’s damaged reputation from the listeriosis scandal is likely to linger BL PREMIUM

Tiger Brands must be delighted to have sold its loss-making listeria-tainted Enterprise polony factories, but the damage to its reputation isn’t going away with the meat-processing plants.

The owner of Koo and Beacon brands sounded somewhat disingenuous last week in a statement saying it could “not overstate the significant and far-reaching consequences of the listeriosis crisis, particularly on the victims”.