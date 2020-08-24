COMPANY COMMENT
Tiger Brands happy to see back of polony plants
The company’s damaged reputation from the listeriosis scandal is likely to linger
24 August 2020 - 16:03
Tiger Brands must be delighted to have sold its loss-making listeria-tainted Enterprise polony factories, but the damage to its reputation isn’t going away with the meat-processing plants.
The owner of Koo and Beacon brands sounded somewhat disingenuous last week in a statement saying it could “not overstate the significant and far-reaching consequences of the listeriosis crisis, particularly on the victims”.
