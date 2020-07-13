Five services you didn’t know you could get done online

With every new tech trend, the internet helps us simplify, fast-track and bring value into our lives.

Here are five useful services that will help save you two of our most precious commodities — time and money.

Health care appointments

RECOMED

Services: free 24hr online health care booking platform

Website: ​www.recomed.co.za

Founded in 2013 by tech entrepreneur Sheraan Amod, RecoMed offers users a platform where patients can quickly find and make appointments with quality health care providers, 24/7, without any phone calls or paperwork. With more than 2,000 health care providers to choose from, RecoMed is a leading health care booking portal in SA.

Having partnered with several giants in the health care sector, RecoMed offers patients both convenience and reliability. Quickly search and find your preferred health care provider and book your appointment any time of the day. RecoMed publishes the real-time availability of more than 2,000 health care providers, from GPs to clinics. Their seamless, easy-to-use online portal guarantees you peace of mind. More than 70% of the health appointments booked from the RecoMed website are done after hours, while practices are closed.

Student accommodation

DIGSCONNECT

Services: online marketplace for student accommodation

Website: ​www.digsconnect.com

The alarming lack of student housing in 2018 sparked the founding of this Cape Town-based company, connecting homeowners looking to rent out their properties on a long-term basis in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, with registered higher education students looking for a place to stay.

Partners: Cape Town University of Technology, Afda, Rosebank College, ETA College, AAA School of Advertising, Varsity College, The SA College of Applied Psychology, CTU Training Solutions, Vega, Capsicum.

Cleaning services

SWEEPSOUTH

Services: Book cleaning services via an app

Website: ​www.sweepsouth.com

With help from Naspers Venture Capital Fund, Naspers Foundry, Sweepsouth was established in 2013. Its mission is “to create happy homes by providing dignified, flexible work at decent pay to our SweepStars; and a hassle-free and reliable service that gives time back to our clients”.

For homeowners in search of on-demand domestic cleaning services, Sweepsouth provides a platform for its users to book domestic workers via an app, available on Apple’s App store and Google Play.

Someone to run your daily errands

ERRAND WORLD

Services: community marketplace for people looking to outsource daily errands

Website: ​www.errandworld.co.za

Boasting more than 20,000 verified users who are readily available to perform your daily errands such as grocery shopping, queuing for you at home affairs, collecting your personal items and more, Errand World is one of SA’s most used services websites.

On its website you, the “errander”, post your errand and set the price for which “runners” may agree with the suggested price or propose a new one. It’s up to you to accept or decline the service offer. Upon completion of the errand, and after payment is made, both users can rate each other.

Banking

TYME BANK

Services: fully online banking services with no physical bank

Website: ​www.tymebank.co.za

In contrast to the old way of banking, and with the rather tainted legacy of conventional banking, simple, fast, multicurrency, cheaper and user-friendly digital banks are a preferred choice for tech-savvy South Africans. Tyme Bank, “SA’s first digital bank”, is owned by African Rainbow Capital (ARC), which is part of Patrice Motsepe’s Ubuntu-Botho Investments.

Tyme Bank is also SA’s first majority black-owned bank. Digital banks have no walk-in branches; all your transactions are done online. Your service enquiries are also resolved online by a dedicated employee.

This article was paid for by Recomed.