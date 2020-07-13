National Liquor bosses see disaster for industry and more job losses due to ban Industry warns of billions in lost tax revenue as illicit sales become further entrenched BL PREMIUM

The alcohol industry, blindsided by Sunday’s immediate ban on the trade in liquor and still reeling from R18bn in lost revenue during the first period of prohibition, has warned of disaster due to the new restrictions.

The industry including large players such as Heineken, AB Inbev, Distell and more than 2,500 wine farms represented by VinPro, issued a strongly worded statement on Monday warning of billions in lost tax revenue and growing job losses.