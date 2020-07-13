Liquor bosses see disaster for industry and more job losses due to ban
Industry warns of billions in lost tax revenue as illicit sales become further entrenched
13 July 2020 - 12:51
UPDATED 13 July 2020 - 23:11
The alcohol industry, blindsided by Sunday’s immediate ban on the trade in liquor and still reeling from R18bn in lost revenue during the first period of prohibition, has warned of disaster due to the new restrictions.
The industry including large players such as Heineken, AB Inbev, Distell and more than 2,500 wine farms represented by VinPro, issued a strongly worded statement on Monday warning of billions in lost tax revenue and growing job losses.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now