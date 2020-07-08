HSBC shares fall as US looks to punish it over its support of China over Hong Kong

Shanghai — HSBC Holdings, which draws more than two-thirds of its pre-tax income from Hong Kong, slumped as advisers to US President Donald Trump were said to be discussing a move to punish banks in the city and destabilise the currency peg to the dollar.

HSBC was named as a potential target, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the issue. US secretary of state Michael Pompeo singled out Peter Wong, the bank’s Asia Pacific CEO, last month for signing a petition supporting “Beijing’s disastrous decision to destroy Hong Kong’s autonomy”.

HSBC fell as much as 4% in Hong Kong, the most in more than three weeks, making it the biggest drag on the benchmark Hang Seng index. The bank’s stock fell 3.5% in London early trading, extending this year’s loss to 36%. A Hong Kong-based spokesperson declined to comment on the US report.