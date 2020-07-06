Opinion

SECOND TAKE

THE NEW YORK TIMES: Trump must punish China for rights abuses

06 July 2020 - 14:52
Xi Jinping, left, and Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Xi Jinping, left, and Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS

Much of the focus on China in recent months has been over the coronavirus that originated there late in 2019. But that has hardly slowed Beijing’s assault on fundamental freedoms and human rights, from the brutal repression of the Uighurs to choking off Hong Kong’s limited autonomy.

Congress has acted with admirable alacrity and unanimity to pass tough bills allowing for the imposition of sanctions against the Chinese officials and enterprises behind these outrages. It is now for President Donald Trump, who has shown little enthusiasm so far for tangling with President Xi Jinping over human rights, to use the tools Congress has placed at his disposal to show Beijing that its transgressions have consequences.

The new national security law for Hong Kong is the most recent and best publicised example of Xi’s repressive, nationalistic policies. The measure severely erodes Hong Kong’s civil and political freedoms, undermining the “one country, two systems” model that China pledged when the British colony reverted to Beijing’s rule in 1997. One of the first arrests under the new law was of a protester with a pro-independence flag, the display of which is now a criminal offence.

But while Hong Kong has garnered the most attention in the West, it is hardly the sole, or even the worst, of the Chinese government’s systemic violations of elemental human rights. These are among other recent developments:

  • A report from the Jamestown Foundation has exposed chilling details of official measures to shrink the Uighur population, including sterilisation and forced abortions.
  • US customs and border protection officials in New York seized a large shipment of weaves and other beauty products that officials suspect were made out of human hair from people locked inside the Xinjiang prison system.
  • More than 50 independent UN experts have called for a special session of the UN Human Rights Council to establish an independent mechanism to monitor the human rights situation in China.
  • A San Francisco mobile security firm reported  that China’s huge surveillance efforts in Xinjiang, which have expanded to include measures such as collecting blood samples, voice prints, facial scans and other personal data, began as early as 2013 with a hacking campaign that planted malware into the cellphones of Uighurs and Tibetans around the world. /New York, July 1 

US actions on Hong Kong could threaten trade deal with China

President Donald Trump is stripping away financial hub’s special status but has not threatened specific punishments for Beijing government
World
3 days ago

The arrests start in Hong Kong as new security law kicks in

As pro-democracy protests start up again, more than 30 arrests have been made, some for violating the new, nebulous security law
World
5 days ago

China criminalises ‘disrespect’ for its anthem by Hong Kong

Penalties are up to three years in jail and fines of up to HK$50,000, with HSBC and Standard Chartered banks backing the bill
World
1 month ago

Re-election strategy forces Trump to stick with China trade deal

The US president did not mention the Phase 1 deal when imposing curbs on Hong Kong last week
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Tito Mboweni’s academic critics ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Why is the Covid-19 mortality rate so high in the ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Gauteng adds to uncertainty with ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Zimbabwe’s ban on mobile money adds to suffering ...
Opinion
5.
Renewable energy investors and municipalities ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Pompeo says Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China

World / Americas

US mulls sanctions against Chinese officials and companies

World

Trump divides nation in Independence Day speech

World / Americas

HSBC shrugs off China tension, vows more investments

Companies

Asian stocks at four-month high on upbeat China data

Markets

Global lessons for supply chains from the Great Lockdown

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.