ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Social media focuses on China wrongdoings while past misdeeds by US remain in dark

Let’s play a little game called “what if”. What if we had the internet, and today’s googolplexian amount of information, 400 years ago? This “what if” game is not quite the same as analyses that enable one to identify cause and effect between interventions and outcomes.

The game I’m proposing is, also, not to deflect or apportion blame. It is not in defence of any country, nor is it whataboutism — though it does point to some parallels between the US and China, and how the masses of information available today brings us daily reports of Chinese wrongdoings that have distinct echoes of US behaviour before it became the global leader.