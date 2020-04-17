Companies

WATCH: How franchises are fighting for survival

Franchise Association SA executive director Vera Valasis talks to Business Day TV about how the lockdown is affecting the sector

17 April 2020 - 09:00 Business Day TV
Pizza. Picture: 123RF/Brent Hofacker

Upmarket pizza chain Col’Cacchio is embroiled in a dispute with 18 franchisees over royalty fees.

Business Day reports that the pizza franchise, which runs 29 restaurants across the country, is pushing back against the restaurant owners who are trying to back out of their contractual obligations because they cannot generate revenue as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Against this backdrop, the Franchise Association has appealed to the government for some urgent intervention to help the sector. Business Day TV’s Michael Avery spoke to Franchise Association SA executive director Vera Valasis about how the issue.

Col’Cacchio retrenches head office employees as lockdown bites

The pizzeria and Italian restaurant franchisor has been starved of fees from franchisees hit hard by the Covid-19 curfew
