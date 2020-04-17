WATCH: How franchises are fighting for survival

Upmarket pizza chain Col’Cacchio is embroiled in a dispute with 18 franchisees over royalty fees.

Business Day reports that the pizza franchise, which runs 29 restaurants across the country, is pushing back against the restaurant owners who are trying to back out of their contractual obligations because they cannot generate revenue as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Against this backdrop, the Franchise Association has appealed to the government for some urgent intervention to help the sector. Business Day TV’s Michael Avery spoke to Franchise Association SA executive director Vera Valasis about how the issue.