US earnings to give pointer on bleak economic prospects

“It’s hard to believe we’ll find out a lot more in April, but at least earnings season pushes the door open a crack into learning how companies view things,” JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago, said in a note on Friday. “One possibility is some companies presenting separate guidance paths that account for best-case, middle-case, and worst-case pandemic scenarios.”

Earnings forecasts have fallen, with analysts now projecting a year-on-year decline of 2.9% for the first quarter, 7.1% in the second quarter and 0.5% in full-year 2020, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. They still estimate slight growth in the third and fourth quarters, based on Refinitiv data.

Consensus estimates like Refinitiv’s have not come down nearly as much as forecasts from some market strategists. One reason is that analysts reviewing individual companies tend to use corporate outlooks to derive their own estimates. On Friday, Jonathan Golub, chief US equity strategist at Credit Suisse Securities in New York, said: “Largely companies are saying, ‘Listen, I don’t know what’s going on. We’re pulling our guidance. You’re on your own.’"

Earnings contraction

As a result, analysts’ forecasts are understating the earnings contraction, he said, estimating a 24.1% drop in aggregate 2020 operating earnings for the S&P 500 index. Last week, David Kostin, Goldman Sachs chief US equity strategist, cut his 2020 earnings per share view for the S&P 500 to suggest a 33% decline from 2019. It was Goldman’s third cut to its earnings per share view in a month. This is a complete turnaround from the start of the year, when many investors were hoping for an earnings rebound after 2019's lacklustre growth.

Fears of a US recession have mounted for weeks as strict measures to contain the coronavirus have led to temporary business shutdowns and layoffs. Data released on Thursday showed a record of more than 3-million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week.

US multinationals, including Apple, warned of problems early in the outbreak, which was first detected in China and spread rapidly to countries such as South Korea, Italy and Iran. Without guidance, the number of companies that beat Wall Street analysts’ estimates is likely to be well below the 70%-80% of recent years, said Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout, an independent research firm. “We’re going to get like 35% beating the Street if we don’t get preannouncements.”

Profit estimates are being cut for industries in which the affect is more obvious: airlines, energy, casinos, hotels and resort-type businesses, he said, but for many others, the damage is less clear. Retailers could be hit hard. Lululemon Athletica on Thursday said business slowed in the second week of March, but did not provide a full-year forecast.

Strategists also noted that the uncertain profit outlook combined with the recent sharp sell-off in stocks made it harder to assess price-to-earnings ratios. “It is silly to look at valuations right now,” said Robert Phipps, a director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas.

