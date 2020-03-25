‘A massive corporate reckoning is coming’ about CEO pay limits

“There is a massive corporate reckoning coming,” said Todd Sirras, MD of US consultancy Semler Brossy, which advises companies on executive pay.

He said he expected boards to increasingly adopt compensation plans tied to new metrics such as worker health or carbon emissions.

AGMs are key dates for companies, when directors seek shareholders' blessing for compensation, board line-ups and other matters.

Even before the so-called proxy season gets under way, more than 30 major companies have responded to the dire economic situation by cutting executive pay, among them aircraft maker Boeing, Qantas Airways and hotel group Marriott International.

‘It's going to be a focus’

In theory, the economic shock from the pandemic could deflect attention from nonfinancial matters in 2020, especially as more AGMs will be held virtually, which could diminish activists' influence.

Nonetheless, heading into the 2020 proxy season, a consensus was already emerging among boards and investors that better management of so-called environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) risks would lead to more sustainable profits.

In a study of roughly 4,800 North American and European companies with some type of pay incentive, roughly 11% included an environmental or social metric for the 2018 financial year, voted on at meetings held in 2019, according to leading investor advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services.

Brett Miller, head of data solutions for ISS ESG, the responsible investment arm of ISS, estimates the figure could reach 25% for the financial year 2019 and rise even further as boards add new targets as a result of the pandemic.

Also at a time of extreme volatility in markets, directors may embrace ESG targets as something over which executives have more control, Miller said.

“When management is willing to put their compensation at risk over this, it's going to be a focus,” he added.