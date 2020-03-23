Banks step up to help customers take coronavirus hit

“We are living in an extraordinary time in world history,” Standard Bank’s CEO of personal and business, Funeka Montjane, told Business Day.

“We can see what is going on in our clients’ accounts and we can see that there are certain pockets of our customers that are starting to take strain just because of social isolation,” she said.

The bank has introduced the coronavirus business interruption payment scheme. The scheme grants its small business clients in good standing, with turnover of less than R20m per year, a three-month payment holiday.

Full-time students with a loan from the bank will get a payment holiday from April 1 until the end of June at 0% interest and with zero fees.

Given developments around the world, including a recession in both China and the US, SA is likely to follow, she said.

“We thought, ‘Let’s be proactive instead of allowing our good customers to destroy their credit records,’” said Montjane.

The bank has experience providing similar support before, Montjane said. In 2010, in the aftermath of the financial crisis, it restructured between R30bn to R40bn of its home loan book.

“We didn’t do mass scale repossession of properties, we did restructures [on loans] and we wish we had done it earlier, because by the time we did it in 2010 people had been in trouble for two years already,” she said.

On Monday, Nedbank said in a statement that it would support clients in good standing with “suitable individual solutions to cash flow challenges they may experience as a result of Covid- 19”.

The support could include deferring payments on loan agreements with the bank, extending existing loan periods or extending additional credit to manage short-term cash flow shortfalls.

Meanwhile, FNB said it is working with Banking Association SA in engaging the Reserve Bank and the government on solutions to support both consumers and businesses, and would “make further announcements on the nature of this support in the days ahead”.

The bank remains “open for business to assist small and medium-sized enterprises that qualify for credit to stabilise their cash flow and consumers who may want to cover unexpected expenses,” it said.

With Carol Paton