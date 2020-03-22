Amazon ups overtime pay as demand for online shopping surges

This is the second time the e-commerce giant announced an increase in pay for its workers in a week. On Monday, Amazon hiked the minimum hourly rate for associates to $17 from $15 and announced plans to hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the US as the virus outbreak boosts online orders.

As the virus spreads across the US, Amazon has offered unlimited unpaid time off to encourage employees to stay home if they do not feel well. It has also staggered workers shifts and prohibited employees from sitting next to each other in the lunchroom to limit contact.

Protect employees

But four Democratic US senators, including Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders, expressed concern in a letter to Bezos that Amazon has not taken enough measures to protect its warehouse staff. They specifically asked if the company would provide “time-and-a-half” hazard pay for its workers.

In response to Saturday’s wage news, one of the letter’s signatories, senator Robert Menendez, said he applauds the decision but that Amazon still has work to do to protect employees.

Bezos said in Saturday’s online post that Amazon has ordered “millions” of face masks for its on-site staff, but few have been filled because the masks are in low supply and are first going to hospitals at governments’ directions.

“When our turn for masks comes, our first priority will be getting them in the hands of our employees and partners working to get essential products to people,” he said.