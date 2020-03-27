Companies / Mining COVID-19 Anglo curtails SA mining as well as Peru and UK projects Iron ore production expected to drop 3-million tonnes, export thermal coal 2-million tonnes BL PREMIUM

Anglo American expects the biggest impact on its mines from the global Covid-19 pandemic to be felt in SA where the government has imposed a 21-day lockdown starting on Friday.

Anglo, one of the world’s leading diversified mining companies, said it expected to produce up to 3-million tonnes less iron ore and 2-million tonnes less export thermal coal from SA due to the shutdown.