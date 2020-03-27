COVID-19
Anglo curtails SA mining as well as Peru and UK projects
Iron ore production expected to drop 3-million tonnes, export thermal coal 2-million tonnes
27 March 2020 - 17:39
Anglo American expects the biggest impact on its mines from the global Covid-19 pandemic to be felt in SA where the government has imposed a 21-day lockdown starting on Friday.
Anglo, one of the world’s leading diversified mining companies, said it expected to produce up to 3-million tonnes less iron ore and 2-million tonnes less export thermal coal from SA due to the shutdown.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now