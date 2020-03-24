Companies / Industrials

AB InBev, Pernod cut outlooks as virus hobbles drinks makers

Bars and restaurants have been ordered to shut in many countries, leading to a sharp drop in liquor sales

24 March 2020 - 18:38 Lisa Du
AB InBev. Picture: BLOOMBERG/GEERT VANDEN WIJNGAERT
AB InBev. Picture: BLOOMBERG/GEERT VANDEN WIJNGAERT

London — AB InBev withdrew its earnings outlook for 2020 and Pernod Ricard forecast a 20% drop in profit as the coronavirus pandemic eliminates most of the revenue that drinks makers get from bars and restaurants.

AB InBev abandoned its target that earnings growth could reach 5%, the world’s largest brewer said on Tuesday. Pernod now expects the steepest earnings decline in years. Businesses big and small have been hit by the outbreak, which has upended lives and social norms across the globe.

Many countries have ordered bars and restaurants to shut to try to slow the spread of Covid-19 as the disease has reached almost every country.

Companies from aircraft manufacturer Airbus to retailer Macy’s have withdrawn earnings forecasts and suspended dividends. Pernod said it gets a quarter of its revenue from bars and restaurants, and it’s forecasting that business will be absent from mid-March through June.

The company expects a slow recovery in China starting in April, and sales from duty-free and shops in travel locations will drop 80% in the five months through June.

AB InBev also pushed back the closing date for the $11bn sale of its Australian operation, Carlton & United Breweries, to Japan’s Asahi Group because it remains under review by Australian competition regulators.

The deal is now expected to close in the second quarter, the beer maker said.

Pernod, which has dropped about 20% since December, gained 2.9%. The bleaker outlooks show that the industry is not banking on an uplift from any alcohol hoarding.

In February, AB InBev predicted its worst quarter in a decade as it factored in the impact from China’s lockdown at the beginning of the year, and CEO Carlos Brito’s annual bonus was cut.

Now, as China slowly recovers, the virus is wreaking havoc on the rest of the world. The UK ordered pubs to shut last week, and Hong Kong on Monday banned restaurants and bars from serving alcohol.

The brewer is starting to produce hand sanitiser and disinfectants as part of virus relief efforts.

Bloomberg

Empty eateries and stalled supplies — how coronavirus is hurting local businesses

Like many other countries, SA will pay heavily for the epidemic in lost trade and tourism
National
2 weeks ago

Go on, crack open a Corona

The beer, not the virus, has been a rare bright spot for brewer AB InBev as the market grapples with the health disaster
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Stock pick — AB InBev

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Petri Redelinghys from Herenya Capital talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 week ago

Competition Commission takes a look at AB InBev sports deals

Distell claims breach of SABMiller deal in stadium ‘pour rights’
Business
3 weeks ago

AB InBev did not breach merger terms — Competition Tribunal

But antitrust watchdog has to reinvestigate beer giant's arrangements with sports stadiums
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Shopping malls cannot simply close overnight, ...
Companies / Property
2.
Who dares in Sasol might win
Companies
3.
Banks step up to help customers take coronavirus ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Eskom-supplier South32 seeks clarity on lockdown
Companies / Energy
5.
Eskom coal suppliers exempt from lockdown
Companies

Related Articles

SA going into national lockdown to combat Covid-19

National

No amount of bailouts can prevent the misery of a world on lockdown

World / Europe

Clothing industry workers to get full pay during Covid-19 lockdown

National / Labour

Britain imposes limited lockdown to combat spread of coronavirus

World / Europe

B&Bs and restaurants in line for tourism department’s R200m relief

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.