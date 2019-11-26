Company Comment
Is corporate action behind share price movements at ELB?
It is difficult to imagine that Apex has made a passive investment in ELB
26 November 2019 - 17:49
The share price of specialist industrial services and supplies group ELB has risen more than 50% over the last three months.
The group has been working hard to recover from heavy losses on its work at the Gamsberg zinc project in the Northern Cape.
