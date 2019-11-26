BUSINESS RISK
Companies fall short on climate change disclosures, says environmental report
26 November 2019 - 05:10
Just three out of 15 major SA companies surveyed by a prominent environmental rights organisation have disclosed what effect climate change will have on their business.
A report released by the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER) on Monday assesses how these companies report on climate change, as well as the quality of their disclosures.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.