ELB increases net profit to R52m and maintains its interim dividend

Engineering group ELB maintained its interim dividend at 32c, its results for the six months to end-December released on Wednesday stated.

ELB plans to venture into the development and incorporation of new technologies, such as the internet of things, artificial intelligence and other disruptive technologies. "This will further allow the group to provide a broader service offering to its existing and future clients," the results statement said.

ELB reported an increase in net profit from R46m to R52m on the back of a rise in turnover, from R1bn to R1.7bn. Cash generated from operations increased from R79m to R90m.

This pushed headline earnings per share (HEPS) from 142.1c to 157.6c.

The group, which operates mainly in SA and Australasia, said it has a resilient order book and that it is continuing with a number of growth initiatives to position itself to achieve sustainable long-term growth.

A priority for the group is the management of cash flow. It reported a net cash outflow from operating activities of R48m, compared to a net cash inflow from operating activities of R286m in the prior period. This was primarily due to increased working capital commitments on major projects in progress.