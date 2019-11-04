Companies COMPANY COMMENT AB InBev shareholders must brace themselves for a bumpy ride The share price has had a rather rough week after falling 11% on poor third-quarter results, and it’s not likely to get much better any time soon BL PREMIUM

The AB InBev share price remains under pressure more than a week after releasing disappointing third-quarter results. The share price plummeted 11% on the news, wiping out a massive R200bn of shareholder value.

This is as much as Steinhoff shareholders lost in the months after the “accounting irregularities” were disclosed in December 2017. Of course in AB InBev’s case there is a very good chance this lost value will be recovered plus lots more value added.