AB InBev aims to raise $5bn in Hong Kong IPO

AB InBev (AB InBev) has priced the sale of 1.3-billion shares, equivalent to 12%, of its Asian business at HK$27 ($3.44) apiece and expects to raise about $5bn from the initial public offering (IPO). Known as Budweiser APAC, it is scheduled to start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 30.

The HK$27 offer price is at the low end of the range given by AB InBev earlier in September. It is Hong Kong’s first IPO since the antigovernment protests started four months ago. In August, China’s Alibaba Group announced it was delaying a targeted $15bn listing.

GIC Private, formerly known as the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation has committed to investing $1bn, which provides what is known as a cornerstone investor for the IPO.

The announcement of the details of the IPO comes just two months after the world’s largest beer group pulled an earlier plan for a Hong Kong listing of its Asia-Pacific business.

The $5bn will go some way towards easing the acquisitive beer group’s debt burden, which topped $100bn earlier in 2019. The company has struggled to make significant inroads into the debt used to fund the $107bn acquisition of SABMiller in 2016.

Ina Verstl, a German-based industry analyst said since that acquisition several things had not gone to plan, particularly in its single most important market, Brazil. The group’s debt is mainly dollar-denominated while much of its earnings come from emerging markets, which have weak currencies.

The earlier proposal to sell 1.6-billion Budweiser APAC shares at HK$40-HK$47, which would have raised just under $10bn, was abandoned just days before trading was scheduled to start.

Within a week of the unexpected decision to pull the July listing, AB InBev announced it was selling Budweiser APAC’s Australian beer assets to Japanese group Asahi for $11.3bn. The sale of the mature and highly cash generative Australian business means Budweiser APAC is now focused on faster growth markets such as China, India and Vietnam.

“Budweiser APAC will have a mutually beneficial relationship with AB InBev, operating under AB InBevs’ world-class corporate governance standards and benefiting from access to a portfolio of global and multicountry brands,” AB InBev said on Tuesday.

crottya@businesslive.co.za