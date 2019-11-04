TOM EATON: Team SA needs a game plan, Tjop-Tjop
Fumbled passes, huddles and left-wingers on the Right … the captain needs to call it
04 November 2019 - 15:29
“Welcome back for the second half of this last-place playoff, I’m Tjops Labuschagne and with me is Iceman Nyanda. Iceman, that was difficult to watch.”
“Tjops, it was. Moody’s hasn’t junked this SA team, but if they don’t pull finger this is going to get ugly.”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.