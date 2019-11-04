Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Team SA needs a game plan, Tjop-Tjop Fumbled passes, huddles and left-wingers on the Right … the captain needs to call it BL PREMIUM

“Welcome back for the second half of this last-place playoff, I’m Tjops Labuschagne and with me is Iceman Nyanda. Iceman, that was difficult to watch.”

“Tjops, it was. Moody’s hasn’t junked this SA team, but if they don’t pull finger this is going to get ugly.”