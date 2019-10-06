Companies

CORRECTION: Bernard Kantor stays on as Phumelela Group chairperson

07 October 2019 - 17:59 David Mollett
Bernard Kantor. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bernard Kantor. Picture: SUPPLIED

In a statement on Monday, the JSE's news service, Sens, said that “newspaper articles in both the Sporting Post and Business Day, quoting as its source Sporting Post” that “Kantor quits Phumelela Group, Tembe steps up” were published on October 4 and October 7 respectively.

This claim by the newspapers is factually incorrect.  Bernard Kantor has not stepped down as chair of the group. He will remain  chair until at least  the AGM on December 5.

“The board remains committed to its transformation initiatives and shareholders will be advised about any change to the board via Sens at an appropriate time.”

Though the SENS statement does not deny that  Tembe will be the new chair, Business Day apologises for what Sens states is factually incorrect — that  Kantor is standing down with immediate effect.

 

