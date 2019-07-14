Companies

Phumelela breached loan covenants as gambling rules dent profitability

14 July 2019 - 16:44 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Shares of Phumelela Gaming & Leisure stumbled on Friday after the betting and racing group said it had breached loan covenants on R300m of debt amid uncertainty over new gambling laws that had already dented its profitability.

Phumelela’s share price, which touched a 12-month low of 460c, has lost more than 65% over the past year.

The nub of the issue is amendments to Gauteng’s gambling regulations, which took effect on April 1. It entails a 3% levy on punters’ winnings that has cost the company an average R6m monthly in income.

In a statement to shareholders, Phumelela said it is in a “challenging financial situation” and is in breach of its loan covenants.

Due to the reduced profitability and the levy, the carrying value of assets may have to be reassessed, it said.

Regarding the breach of covenants, Phumelela said its executives are in regular contact with banking executives to keep them informed about developments.

They indicated the group cannot pay a final dividend, with cash conservation the “utmost priority as is cutting our coat according to the diminished cloth available”.

The directors added that capital expenditure is also under scrutiny.

“While we subscribe to prudent spending to ensure a competitive estate, recent negative events mean we must economise to be able to maintain necessary capex in future,” they said.

The directors noted that Phumelela has strong international cash flows and profits — topping R204m in the year to end-July 2018 and R113m in the six months to end-January 2019.

But they cautioned that a substantial proportion of international income enables Phumelela to survive in SA and ensures a world-class racing product for international punters.

“Should the local operations be in jeopardy, and that includes the betting operations, the domino effect through the entire horse-racing value chain would be disastrous; it would destroy an already fragile industry and eliminate international income.”

• With Nick Hedley and Marc Hasenfuss
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Durban July drama leads to huge loss for Gold Circle

Hot favourite Hawwaam's scratching before the start cost company around R10m
Sport
6 days ago

Phumelela shares slide to a 15-year low amid gambling industry shake-up

The horseracing group is having a rough time, with its profit under threat by harsh new rules and a bruising battling with the public protector
Companies
1 month ago

Payout jackpot for Phumelela investors

The horse racing and online sports betting group remains embroiled in its longstanding legal battle with bookies over the fees it charges
Companies
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Phumelela and public protector at loggerheads

Sport

Phumelela’s day in court over betting tax postponed

Companies

JSE climbs on Friday as Naspers hits seven-month high

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.