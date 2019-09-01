Phumelela goes to court to fight Mkhwebane’s horse racing report
Gaming and leisure company wants public protector to be personally liable for 25% of legal costs
01 September 2019 - 19:23
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is locked in an ugly legal battle over her report on the privatisation of SA’s horse racing industry, with the country’s largest horse racing body arguing that she failed to comply with her constitutional obligations.
John Stuart, group CEO of Phumelela Gaming and Leisure, said the group regards Mkhwebane’s May 2019 report, which sent its share price tumbling more than 60% since the beginning of May, as “tainted with bias”.
