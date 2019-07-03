Cannabis group Canopy fired me, says co-CEO Bruce Linton

Bengaluru — Canopy Growth founder and co-CEO Bruce Linton has said he was fired, a surprise move that comes just a week after its largest shareholder expressed disappointment over the company's loss-making streak.

The world's largest weed producer announced earlier on Wednesday that Linton was stepping down, leaving Mark Zekulin in charge of the company, sending its shares down 4%.

"I think stepping down might not be the right phrase," Linton said in an interview with CNBC. "I was terminated."

Canopy Growth reported a net loss of about C$323m for the fourth quarter, attributing it to increased investments in expanding the business.

A week later, Constellation Brands, which owns a stake of nearly 56% in Canopy and has four of its six board seats, said it was not happy with the Canadian company's year-end results.

"We are working with Canopy almost on a daily basis to ensure that we are all focused on the right things," CEO Bill Newlands had said on Constellation's post-earnings call with analysts.

On Wednesday, the brewer said it fully supported the decision made by Canopy Growth's board to appoint Zekulin as the company's sole CEO.

"We believe there may have been a disconnect between the near-term execution sought by Constellation at this point and Linton's focus on investing for the longer term, often at the expense of short-term performance," RBC analyst Douglas Miehm said.