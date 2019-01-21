Companies

Canadian’s Canopy Growth teams up with UK cannabis researcher

21 January 2019 - 17:41 Agency Staff
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

London — Canopy Growth has joined forces with a UK researcher of cannabis-based therapies after the British government moved to liberalise the use of medical marijuana.

The new company, formed with Beckley Canopy Therapeutics, aims to make products available in Britain from early 2019. 

The government made it legal last November for specialist doctors to prescribe medical marijuana for patients with severe clinical need. The decision came after studies showed that it could benefit children with conditions such as severe epilepsy, although the government said it was not a step toward legalising cannabis for recreational use.

“We are witnessing the birth of the UK medical cannabis industry, an industry borne out of the unmet clinical needs of patients across the country,” said Marc Wayne, co-managing director of the venture, called Spectrum Biomedical UK.

The partnership “is testament to the importance of the opportunity to help patients access the medicine here in the UK,” he said.

The venture was created after Canopy, a Canadian giant of the cannabis industry, announced planned clinical trials of marijuana-based drugs in the UK in 2018. The company and its investors said they put £7.4-million into testing products for treatment of pain and opioid dependence.

Bloomberg

Pot stocks: cannabis breaks winning streak

US state governors will make legalisation of recreational cannabis a priority for 2019
Companies
1 day ago

High spirits: the year’s top tried and twisted tipples

From Japanese gin to weird Danish tinctures, here are 2018’s best liquid assets
Life
24 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Local cannabis industry still needs regulation and a jobs plan

The economic prospects of the cannabis industry must be balanced with the need to provide public safety
Opinion
1 month ago

AB InBev and Tilray in joint venture to develop dagga drinks

The two companies will conduct research into non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages
Companies
1 month ago

Israel expected to give green light for medical cannabis exports

Israel is likely to allow medical cannabis exports by the end of the year
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
SA in danger of losing its tobacco-growing ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
Mysterious ‘Van der Merwe’ linked SAA to Russian ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Absa’s partnership with Société Générale promises ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Bidvest CEO says purchase of Dawn shares is in ...
Companies

Related Articles

Pot stocks: cannabis breaks winning streak
Companies

AB InBev and Tilray in joint venture to develop dagga drinks
Companies / Retail & Consumer

In an African first, a cannabis expo ... without any cannabis
National

Aurora Cannabis shares gain on post-legalisation sales in Canada
Companies

Global cannabis usage, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Canada legalises and regulates marijuana for recreational use
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.