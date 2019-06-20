Companies / Land & Agriculture

Halo Labs buys Lesotho cannabis producer Bophelo for R262m

20 June 2019 - 10:54 Nick Hedley
Members of the Rastafarian community smoke marijuana outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg before it decriminalised cannabis for recreational use by adults at home. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL/ SUNDAY TIMES
Canada-listed Halo Labs has agreed to buy Lesotho-based medicinal cannabis producer Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness for about $18.4m (R262m). 

“The transaction is expected to strengthen the company’s position in Lesotho, a country quickly becoming the continent’s export gateway to the global cannabis market,” said Halo, a cannabis company listed on Toronto’s NEO Exchange.

Lesotho, the first African country to grant medical marijuana licences for cultivation and patient use, “is making strides toward becoming the worldwide export hub for cannabis”, Halo said.

Other companies listed in Toronto, including Supreme Cannabis and Canopy Growth Corporation, have recently made large investments in SA’s neighbour. Supreme Cannabis invested in Medigrow Lesotho while Canopy Growth bought DaddyCann Lesotho.

Halo’s initial partnership with Bophelo included the operation of its five-hectare cultivation and production site, and the purchase of its entire production in exchange for a 20% equity stake and a royalty on cannabis sales. 

But Halo now wants to buy out Bophelo using 40.8-million of its shares.

The US-based company is eyeing exports to Europe and other parts of Africa.

The cannabis market in SA, which recently decriminalised the private use and possession of marijuana via a court ruling, is expected to be worth $1.9bn by 2023, Halo said, citing the March 2019 Prohibition Partners Africa Report.

Halo CEO Kiran Sidhu said Lesotho’s “high-altitude, low-humidity climate” made it a competitive cannabis producer. The country also benefited from access to water, low utility costs and taxes and competitive labour rates. 

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

