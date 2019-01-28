Companies

Volvo’s self-driving car venture gets nod to test on Swedish highways

Trained drivers will keep their hands off the steering wheel at a maximum speed of 80km/h

28 January 2019 - 17:33 Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A self-driving Volvo electric truck with no cab called Vera is seen during a presentation in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS / EMMA THOMASSON
FILE PHOTO: A self-driving Volvo electric truck with no cab called Vera is seen during a presentation in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS / EMMA THOMASSON

Stockholm — A Volvo Cars joint venture has won approval to begin hands-free testing of its software for self-driving cars on Swedish highways, partner Veoneer said on Monday.

Veoneer said the Zenuity joint venture’s software for level four autonomous driving — the second-highest level — would be tested in a Volvo car by trained drivers with their hands off the steering wheel at a maximum speed of 80km/h.

The venture is striving to keep up with larger rivals in the race to develop self-driving vehicles.

US companies are leading the pack, with Google’s Waymo in 2018 winning the first approval to test cars without safety drivers on Californian public roads.

General Motors’s Cruise has said it is ready to deploy a self-driving car with no manual controls, while Germany’s BMW and Audi have also secured licences to test their vehicles.

Securing permission has got tougher after a deadly accident involving a self-driving car Uber was testing using its own software in a Volvo vehicle. Uber last month resumed limited testing on public roads.

Zenuity has been running tests in Sweden, after Volvo in 2018 won permission to test cars with self-driving features but with the requirement that drivers keep at least one hand on the wheel at all times and cars do not exceed 60km/h.

Veoneer chief technology officer Nishant Batra said on Monday the approval to do real-life tests was “essential for gathering important data and test functions”.

“It is a strong proof-point for the progress of Zenuity’s self-driving capabilities,” he said.

Veoneer spokesperson Thomas Jonsson said it is too early to say when Zenuity could potentially test without a safety driver.

Zenuity, formed by Volvo and Veoneer in 2017, is expected to have its first driver-assistance products available for sale by 2019 with autonomous driving technologies following shortly thereafter. Volvo will be a customer.

The Swedish carmaker, owned by China’s Geely, has its own goals of delivering self-driving cars sometime after 2021 and deriving a third of its sales from fully autonomous cars by 2025.

In 2018 it formed a venture with Baidu to use the Chinese company’s autonomous driving software Apollo to develop a level four car.

A top level five vehicle will be able to navigate roads without any driver input in all conditions.

Reuters

More automation in the mining industry

Mining company Rio Tinto will soon have one of the biggest autonomous truck fleets in the world
Life
4 days ago

Volvo cars will play doctor as you drive

Swedish carmaker seeks to ideally predict health emergencies before they happen
Life
4 days ago

Tradition meets state-of-the-art in new 911

The new Porsche Carrera S blends comfort and sporty driving with more finesse than before
Life
4 days ago

EQA electric concept visits Mother City

Mercedes-Benz is charting a path into an electric future while taking cognisance of the arty side of life, writes Phuti Mpyane
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Tech young turks raise R20m for innovative tenant ...
Companies / Property
3.
AVI earnings slip 7% on constrained consumer ...
Companies
4.
From blood and guts to biogas: ibert’s green ...
Companies / Energy
5.
MMI Holdings first major insurance group to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Volvo cars will play doctor as you drive
Life / Motoring

2018: A year of ups and downs for car manufacturers
Life / Motoring

Our favourite cars of 2018
Life / Motoring

Volvo to deploy robo trucks in Norway
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.