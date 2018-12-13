Our favourite cars of 2018

As we head into the festive season it’s time to reflect on another busy motoring year in SA. Despite a dip in new-car sales, a barrage of desirable metal (and carbon fibre) was unleashed on our roads in 2018, from humble commuters to fire-breathing supercars and everything in between.

Among our favourites are:

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Yes, we know Alfas don’t sell well in this country, but they deserve to be more popular.

If only people dropped their prejudices and took them for a test drive they would find that the Italian brand’s firstSUV isn’t just a pretty face. It’s a latecomer to an already crowded segment, but beneath that sexy Italian skin is an adventure vehicle with typically sporty Alfa handling and sharp steering.

It’s solidly engineered too, but the biggest surprise is how comfortably it cruises over rough gravel.

Performance is fairly lively from the 2.0l petrol turbo version, but a powerful 2.9 turbo QV version is to soon join the range.

Hyundai Kona