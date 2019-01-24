2018: A year of ups and downs for car manufacturers

FERRARI — up 3.9%

Ferrari introduced not just the new Portofino but also the 488 Spider and the GTC4Lusso in 2018. In total it sold 79 vehicles, including a few of the super fast 488 Pista.

FIAT — down 21.5%

Fiat sold some 500s, accounting for 305 of its total 668 sales during the year. Then there were 85 of the 500X models, too. So together the 500 made well over half of all Fiat sales. The rest went to the Tipo and Panda.

FORD — down 28%

Ford sales dropped in 2018 in spite of the introduction of a number of key new products including the latest-generation Figo, which was its top seller. Numbers were down for the locally built Everest SUV, its second-best seller, while the new EcoSport that arrived during the year was its third most successful model. While sales of many of its models declined, one that increased was actually the Kuga. This year will see the introduction of the new Focus. We are talking passenger cars here, but the new Ranger is also on its way this year, including the first ever Raptor version.

HONDA — up 4.8%

Honda is a mystery to us. Its Civic was once a stalwart of the market, its Jazz a favourite mom’s taxi. It has fallen somewhat out of favour and while sales went up to 7,530 units in 2018, it needs to regain some ground that it has lost over the past few years. Still, it introduced the new Civic Type-R and we rather like it.

HYUNDAI — up 2.4%

Hyundai sales were up in 2018, a year in which it was the third-biggest player in the passenger-car market with sales of 32,288. Its biggest seller remains its smallest, in the form of the Grand i10, which more than doubled its sales in the year. The Kona crossover was introduced late in the year but expect some big numbers for that in 2019.

JAGUAR — up 5.7%

Jaguar has the next generations of the XE and XJ under development to match its global CEO’s prediction that the sedan market will make a comeback, but we’re not convinced and 2018 was again a year of SUVs for the leaping cat. The introduction of the new E-Pace saw 740 sold, more than double that of the larger F-Pace and it also sold four of the new all-electric I-Pace, although we suspect they are demonstrators ahead of its imminent introduction to the market.

JEEP — down 54.8%

A terrible year for Jeep, with sales down to 768 models. Grand Cherokee was its top seller, followed by the Wrangler, but a new generation of the famous trail-rated off-roader will arrive in SA in 2019.

KIA — down 0.2%

Kia sales dipped slightly in 2018, with the importer selling 15,941 vehicles, about half that of its sister company, Hyundai. Its top seller was the diminutive Picanto, accounting for over 9,000 of its sales. Numbers for the Rio declined in 2018 but with a 1.2% overall passenger market share, it’s not far off the VW Golf with 1.4%. Sales of the Sportage increased, thanks to the introduction of some new derivatives, and 23 units of its first sports GT, the Stinger hit the streets during the year.

LAND ROVER — up 1.7%

While we all wait for the introduction of the new Evoque and Defender, Land Rover has been reliant on its upper-end models. Range Rover sales continue to remain steady but the Discovery and Velar numbers are not as impressive as the vehicles’ capabilities. The top seller is the Sandton favourite, the Range Rover Sport, which saw an increase in sales to account for nearly a quarter of all Land Rover sales in 2018.

LEXUS — down 7%

Lexus introduced a new flagship LS model in 2018, as well as the sporty LC, but sales further down the line-up remain mediocre at best with 823 Lexus models leaving showrooms. Its bestseller was the NX SUV, but that could change in 2019 with the introduction of the smaller UX crossover.

MAHINDRA — down 3.0%

Mahindra sales declined in 2018 but it continues to sell its crossover and SUV in decent numbers. Its top seller was the KUV with sales up to 851 units.

MASERATI — down 47.6%

We all love the glorious sound of a Maserati, but things are not going well for the brand at the moment. Its sales dropped in SA in 2018 in spite of the introduction of the Levante S petrol model, a far better option than the diesel. Pricing is a key issue that has moved all but the most passionate Maserati fans away from the brand. It’ll be hoping it can rev things up in 2019.

MAZDA — up 9.7%

Mazda has been on the up since its separation from Ford and it increased its sales figures again in 2018. Its focus on delivering good-looking, quality vehicles like the Mazda3 and updated

CX-5 has definitely paid off. The CX-5 was its top seller in the year, followed by the CX-3 crossover and Mazda3. We expect the all-new Mazda3 to impress again when it arrives in SA later in 2019.