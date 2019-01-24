Life / Motoring

TECHNOLOGY

Volvo cars will play doctor as you drive

Swedish automaker to install biometric in-car cameras that monitor driver health on the move

24 January 2019 - 05:05 Motor News Reporter
If it detects there's something amiss with the driver's health, the car can give a warning or even make an emergency phone call. Picture: SUPPLIED
If it detects there's something amiss with the driver's health, the car can give a warning or even make an emergency phone call. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volvo is looking to fit optional cameras in its cars that can monitor the health of drivers while they are behind the wheel, and ideally predict health emergencies before they happen.

The cameras are able to monitor biometrics — for instance checking a driver’s glucose levels via pupil scans; and the car could warn the driver or automatically phone a family member or the hospital if the cameras detect a health problem.

The high-tech cameras can also detect stress levels and work with the vehicle to switch on various settings for drivers to relax them as they drive. The next-level technology follows on from the drowsiness monitors that are already in use by several car brands, including Volvo.

The Swedish carmaker says in-cameras will open up a raft of new technology benefits, though it recognises consumer fears over privacy. Atif Rafiq, Volvo’s chief digital officer, says the Volvo in-car cameras will be offered only as optional fitment as from 2020.

Volvo says it has been testing the in-car cameras since 2017 as part of its autonomous-car research. As self-driving technology gets ever better, the cameras could in future be used to operate video conferencing for passengers, or identify drivers and automatically set their favoured climate control settings and preferred radio station.

BACKSTORY: Volvo Group’s Marcus Hörberg

We question Marcus Hörberg, vice-president at Volvo Group Southern Africa
Money & Investing
6 days ago

Our favourite cars of 2018

Motoring editor Denis Droppa gives a rundown of the best vehicles launched in SA this year
Life
1 month ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Electronics show elevates cars to techno heights

The Consumer Electronics Show is fast becoming a key platform for vehicle manufacturers to show their new tech.
Opinion
11 days ago

Volvo XC60: Stunning semi-autonomous driving experience to savour

Have your XC60 with Pilot Assist and you will find that you are able to delegate a modicum of driving functions to the car in aiding your travels to ...
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Tradition meets state-of-the-art in new 911
Life / Motoring
2.
Ten exciting SA cars for 2019
Life / Motoring
3.
MARIKA SBOROS: Can eating fibre protect one from ...
Life
4.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle

Related Articles

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI is all the rage — if only humans can learn to trust it
Opinion

SYLVIA MCKEOWN: Technology may be a value-neutral tool, but what of the people ...
Opinion / Columnists

Facial recognition: The ugly face of the future
News & Fox

Now you can draw cash from an ATM using your thumb print
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.